

KENT MARSHALL WELLS

Kent Wells, 66, of Alexandria, Virginia passed away in his home on Friday, October 9, 2020 after a 13-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Kent was born on June 10, 1954, in Garden City, Kansas, and attended primary and secondary schools in Garden City and Falls Church, Virginia. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1976 and the George Washington University School of Law in 1979. Kent was married in 1981 to Deborah "Debbie" Owen, and they raised their family in Alexandria. Kent was Vice President of Federal Relations of AT&T in Washington, DC. His interest in communications began during high school when he worked at the radio station in his home town of Garden City, Kansas. After his Multiple Myeloma diagnosis in 2007, he and Debbie co-founded the Multiple Myeloma Charity Classic, an annual golf and tennis event that has raised over $1.5 million for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Kay Wells, and his infant son, Emerson. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Owen Wells, two sons, Trevor Wells and wife, Allyson Wells, of Long Beach, California, two granddaughters, Elena and Madelyn Wells. Bryan Wells and wife, Laura Schlapp of Alexandria, Virginia and his brother, Kim Wells and wife, Bonnie of Lawrence, Kansas. A private family memorial service is planned for a Tuesday, October 13, in Alexandria, Virginia with burial in Alexandria on Wednesday, October 14. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity Kent and Debbie co-founded - the Multiple Myeloma Charity Classic - at the link below. https://myelomacharityclassic.org/donation/"



