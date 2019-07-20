The Washington Post

KENTRINA BEYNUM

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
KENTRINA ANITA BEYNUM  

Departed this life on July 13, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, Kenneth A. Beynum. She is survived by her mother Regina Anita Armstrong; her brother, Kenneth Earl Beynum; her grandmother; seven aunts; four uncles; one niece; three nephews; one sister-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Capitol Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church, 914 Massachusetts Ave., NE. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on July 20, 2019
