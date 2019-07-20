KENTRINA ANITA BEYNUM
Departed this life on July 13, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, Kenneth A. Beynum. She is survived by her mother Regina Anita Armstrong; her brother, Kenneth Earl Beynum; her grandmother; seven aunts; four uncles; one niece; three nephews; one sister-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Capitol Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church, 914 Massachusetts Ave., NE. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.