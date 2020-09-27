Kerry R. Price 1950-2020
Kerry R. Price, 69, of cancer at his home in Sterling, VA on September 20,2020. Survived by wife, Jan, sons, Jesse (Brooke), Ryan (Emily Koeck) and Nick (Danielle Troianello), grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Kendall, Bennett and Nolan. Brother of William (Nanette), John (Jean), sisters, Jill (Dave) Detwiler, Jeanne (Randy) Balderson and Karen (Patrick) McConville, Karl (Blanca), brother-in-law to Mario (Lisa) Mairena. Predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Marian and sister, Holly Mairena.
Services on Sunday, September 27, 2020. See full obituary at: www.millerfuneralhome.net