KERRY PRICE
1950 - 2020
Kerry R. Price  1950-2020  
Kerry R. Price, 69, of cancer at his home in Sterling, VA on September 20,2020. Survived by wife, Jan, sons, Jesse (Brooke), Ryan (Emily Koeck) and Nick (Danielle Troianello), grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Kendall, Bennett and Nolan. Brother of William (Nanette), John (Jean), sisters, Jill (Dave) Detwiler, Jeanne (Randy) Balderson and Karen (Patrick) McConville, Karl (Blanca), brother-in-law to Mario (Lisa) Mairena. Predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Marian and sister, Holly Mairena. Services on Sunday, September 27, 2020. See full obituary at: www.millerfuneralhome.net  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3200 Golansky Blvd.
Woodbridge, VA 22192
(703) 878-2273
