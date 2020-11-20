1/1
KESSIA GAINES
KESSIA NAOMI GAINES  
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 6, 2020. The dearly beloved daughter of Naomi Elizabeth Gaines and Paul Roland Thomas. She was the loving mother of Kiyah Naomi Giovanni Arter. Kessia is survived by her two beloved Sisters, LaTanya (Tammy) Johnson, and Lenora Gaines along with a host of other relatives and many friends. Friends and family are invited to visit with the family of Kessia Gaines on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Visitation is at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The home going service is private and will be live streamed via Fort Lincoln Funeral Home's Facebook page at 1:30 p.m. Services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
3018645090
