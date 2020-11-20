

KESSIA NAOMI GAINES

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 6, 2020. The dearly beloved daughter of Naomi Elizabeth Gaines and Paul Roland Thomas. She was the loving mother of Kiyah Naomi Giovanni Arter. Kessia is survived by her two beloved Sisters, LaTanya (Tammy) Johnson, and Lenora Gaines along with a host of other relatives and many friends. Friends and family are invited to visit with the family of Kessia Gaines on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Visitation is at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The home going service is private and will be live streamed via Fort Lincoln Funeral Home's Facebook page at 1:30 p.m. Services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store