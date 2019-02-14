Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KETIH O'BRIEN.



Keith G. O'Brien



On Saturday, February 9, 2019, Keith G. O'Brien passed away peacefully at his home at age 81.

Keith was born on May 23, 1937 in San Bernardino, California to Edward and Virginia O'Brien. He received his law degree from the University of Southern California in 1962 and then proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Judge Advocate including service in Vietnam. Keith practiced law for 50 years in Washington, DC working for the Interstate Commerce Commission and later as a partner with Wheeler and Wheeler. He worked in the transportation industry specializing in railroads. He was admitted to practice law in the California Supreme Court, the Federal District Court in Southern California, the United States Court of Military Appeals, the United States Supreme Court and the United States Court of Claims.

Keith married Joan Young in 1967 becoming a step-father to three young children, Jim, Beth, and Steve. Keith and Joan became grandparents to 6 loving grandchildren. Joan passed away in 1994. Keith later met the second love of his life and married Maria Eugenia in 1998. Keith's family was expanded to include three more stepchildren and one grandchild.

Keith had a strong passion for nature and enjoyed living at home in Oakton surrounded by woods where he could enjoy observing many types of wildlife. In retirement, Keith and Maria enjoyed going on cruises to many exotic ports including a very memorable return trip to Vietnam years after he served there. Keith was known for his compassion and infectious smile, especially when he was with his family.

Keith was a member of the First Christian Science Church of McLean, Virginia and spent countless hours doing volunteer work with the church, including serving as First Reader, Chairman of the Board, Superintendent of Sunday School, and many other capacities.

Keith is survived by his wife Maria Eugenia, his sister Kathleen, step children Jim, Beth, Steve, Roger, Cindy and Lorena, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Keith will be honored for his military service at Arlington National Cemetery later in the year.