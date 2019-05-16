The Washington Post

KEVEN GERARD BENTON  

Kevin Gerard Benton, 65, of Cheverly MD, passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019. Beloved Father of Liam (Sarah) Benton; Brother of Michael, Patrick (Donna) and Brian (Patrice); Grandfather to Savannah Grace Benton. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1800 Seton Dr., Crofton, MD on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11am. Interment is private. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com  
Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2019
