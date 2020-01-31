Kevin Britton "Keith" (Age 61)
Departed this life on January 21, 2020. Kevin was a proud father, brother, son, uncle, friend and Washingtonian. He was a huge fan of sports, always supporting the home team and his favorite player was Kobe Bryant. Come celebrate his life on February 3, 2020 at New Samaritan Baptist Church, 1100 Florida Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20002. Viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Homegoing service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment at St. Paul: Rock Creek Cemetery, Rock Creek Church Road and Webster Street NW, Washington, DC 20012.