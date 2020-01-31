The Washington Post

KEVIN "Keith" BRITTON

Guest Book
  • "Condolences for the loss of your loved one. May your..."
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Samaritan Baptist Church
1100 Florida Avenue NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Samaritan Baptist Church
1100 Florida Avenue NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Kevin Britton "Keith" (Age 61)  

Departed this life on January 21, 2020. Kevin was a proud father, brother, son, uncle, friend and Washingtonian. He was a huge fan of sports, always supporting the home team and his favorite player was Kobe Bryant. Come celebrate his life on February 3, 2020 at New Samaritan Baptist Church, 1100 Florida Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20002. Viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Homegoing service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment at St. Paul: Rock Creek Cemetery, Rock Creek Church Road and Webster Street NW, Washington, DC 20012.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon