My deepest sympathy to the family of Kevin Carroll. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
KEVIN CARROLL
Kevin Carroll passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 20, 2020 after a long battle with brain cancer. Kevin was born August 11, 1952 to Thomas Carroll (deceased)and Mary Eileen Carroll (nee Carey). He attended Bishop Walsh Catholic High School, Cumberland, MD and was drafted during the Vietnam War era into the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged in 1974.Kevin earned both his Bachelor and Master degrees at the University of Maryland, CollegePark and then he embarked on a 32 year career with the U. S. Federal Government. Kevin retired from the Federal Government in 2007 and established The Kevin Carroll Group - a very successful, high-end consulting firm that he headed until his death. He had numerous clients from the IT and Defense Business Sectors and served on several Corporate Boards. Kevin was extremely proud of his grandchildren and continually encouraged them to excel in school and sports, and he later helped guide them in their careers. Kevin was a lifelong Maryland Terps fan and an avid thoroughbred horse racing expert. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Shirley: stepdaughter Caryn LaVenia (Malcolm Anthony); grandchildren Dylan, Zoe (Matthew), and Derek (Kelsey); mother Eileen Carroll; brother Brian Carroll (Norma), and sisters Maryann Simons (Edward) and Terri Hast (Michael).The family would like to thank the team at the Duke University Preston Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Durham, NC for the kindness, treatment and compassion that theyshowed Kevin was superb. The family would also like to thank all the friends who stepped forward to help throughout Kevin's battle with cancer - it is greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten. Kevin's remains were cremated and will be placed at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family requests that donations be made on Kevin's behalf to the following organizations:Amnesty International, 1 Easton Street, London, WC1X ODW, U.K.; The NAACP LegalDefense Fund @developement@naacpldf.org or the AFCEA Belvoir Fund, Belvoir.afceachapters.org/donate, where an educational scholarship has been established in Kevin's name. ARMY STRONG!
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.