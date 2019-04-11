Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEVIN DARR.



KEVIN H. DARR



Kevin H. Darr, 63, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2019. Kevin is survived by his brothers Michael Darr (Maxine), Joseph Darr (Pam), and one niece and numerous nephews. His brother Timothy Darr preceded him in death.

A Memorial Service will be held for Kevin on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St.Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA 22030. Interment will follow in Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Kevin's name to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Washington, DC.