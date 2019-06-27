

KEVIN J. FAGAN (Age 65)



Kevin J. Fagan, of Washington, DC, passed away June 8, 2019. Born in Corning, NY April 24, 1954, he was the son of the late Bernard J. and Sara (Cooper) Fagan. He was also predeceased by his sister Anne, brother James and infant brother Bernard Jr. Kevin is survived by his brother Pat (Kim) Fagan of Syracuse, NY; sister-in-law Nancy Tuttle; nephews Neil (Lori) and Michael Fagan; nieces Heather (Chris) Day, Kelly and Suzanne Fagan (Jim Kennedy), a great niece and nephews, cousins and friends.

Kevin loved life in Upstate NY. He was a graduate of Haverling HS and attended Alfred U. He spent many years as organist at St. Mary's in Bath, conducted tours at Pleasant Valley Winery in Hammondsport and worked at his family's business, Fagan's Inc.. An incredible cook, he catered/supervised several local corporate events.

After working as reservations manager at The Breakers in Florida, he moved to DC to provide exceptional managerial and tech expertise with CEO, Paltech and AGSIW. The greatest joy of his life was ushering at the Kennedy Center. He formed warm friendships around the world.

Kevin will be best remembered as a humble, delightful human being...funny, kind, generous and fun! He treated everyone with warmth and respect. We will miss his cooking, his wry wit, his acceptance and encouragement, kindness and friendship.

A Funeral Mass will be held July 6, 11 a.m. at the Nativity Catholic Church, 6000 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC; a Memorial Service August 12, 3 p.m. at Fagan's Funeral Home, Bath, NY; a Celebration of Life August 19, 2 p.m. at the Kennedy Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nativity Catholic Church, 6001 13th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011.

