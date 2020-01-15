

Kevin Francis Finn (Age 53)



Of Annandale, Virginia passed peacefully at his home on January 9, 2020.

Born in Syracuse, New York to Robert Michael and Maureen Elizabeth (Maltby) Finn on May 20, 1966, he relocated to Annandale in 1975 with his family. Kevin obtained the rank of Eagle Scout, and played baseball and basketball while attending W.T. Woodson High School. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia where he studied Mathematics and was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. Kevin was an avid sports fan, always cheering for his beloved "Hoos and Nationals. Kevin was a kind and generous soul, never missing a birthday and always thinking of others. He was loved, and will be missed, by his entire family.

Preceded in death by his father Robert Michael. Kevin is survived by his mother Maureen Elizabeth; sister Kathleen Elizabeth (Edwin Binczewski), brothers Michael Vincent (Sujata) and James Robert (Rebecca); nephews Erik Edison Binczewski and Sean Michael Finn, nieces Laura Elizabeth Binczewski, Anjali Mhatre Finn, and Hanna Caroline Finn; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia and will be followed by a graveside prayer service.