Kevin A. Fitzpatrick
(Age 85)
On Thursday, August 1, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Fall River, MA. Beloved husband of the late Pauline C. Fitzpatrick (nee: Beauregard); father of Kelly M. Fitzpatrick, Tracy A. Pirozzi (Greg) and Michael K. Fitzpatrick (Caren); brother of Shaun Fitzpatrick (Mary); grandfather of Casey, Troy and Tyler Fitzpatrick and Stephen Pirozzi. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Family will receive friends at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.