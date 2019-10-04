Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEVIN GIBBONS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

GIBBONS KEVIN BARRY GIBBONS Kevin Barry Gibbons - an expansive and radiant star who graced the earth for the past 50 years - died peacefully in his sleep on September 13, 2019, from brain cancer. Born in 1968 in Falls Church, VA, to Kathleen and James Gibbons, Kevin conveyed to all around him the spirit that would epitomize his life-long grace, generosity, wit and vibrancy. In his youth, Kevin exhibited a magnetism that characterized his life, nurturing an ever-growing band of devoted friends and loved ones, including high school classmates, who remained with him until the end. Kevin graduated from the University of New Mexico, spending a year studying in Grenada, Spain and making yet more friends. Over the years, Kevin's professional life would include jobs that allowed his dynamic personality and impressive sales skills to shine, including a job in the early days of Sketchers, where he worked directly with the company's founder and traveled throughout Europe - and later, with a Los Angeles energy firm, selling solar panels to a still skeptical public. In 2001 Kevin met the love of his life, Jennifer Pitman. The two married in 2005 on Cape Cod with a glorious wedding celebration. Their first child, Beckett, was born in 2009, followed by Phineas in 2011. Of the many joys Kevin embraced in his life for him the greatest was being a father to his boys, and husband to his soulmate, Jenn. In 2016 Kevin's work relocated the family to the San Francisco area, where Kevin built a rewarding career in real estate marketing, allowing Jennifer to seek her masters in nutrition. When Kevin was diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma in September of 2018, the tremendous wave of support and love from his (now enormous, epic!) circle of friends, family and community gave him great comfort. It buoyed him and the family through numerous treatments and a move across the country, as well as providing solace in his final days. Kevin elevated everyone who knew him with his humor, intellect and compassion. He radiated love and light which he never hesitated to share. He is survived by a world less vivid without him and by family and friends who will forever strive to honor his memory by living - and loving - with his spirit within them. A private Celebration of Life will be held on October 12 for family and friends. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made in Kevin's name to a scholarship fund for Beckett and Phineas: Beck: https:// go.fidelity.com/7fgjf Phin: https:// go.fidelity.com/ehyye Or checks can be sent to Fidelity Investments, P.O. BOX 770001, Cincinnati, OH 45277-0015. (Account # for Beckett 618279405; Phineas 618279408). Phineas 618279408). Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

