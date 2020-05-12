

Kevin Charles Gottlieb



On Friday, April 24, 2020, Kevin Charles Gottlieb passed away in the early morning. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1942, he was the son of John Gottlieb and Margaret Kaveney. He attended Needham High School and Springfield College before receiving his Doctorate in Social Science at Syracuse University in 1970.

Kevin began his career as a professor at Michigan State University where he received tenure. In 1977, he left full-time academic life to work in the United States Senate. His 14-year-career included serving as chief of staff for Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin and Donald Riegle of Michigan. During this period, Kevin continued teaching as an adjunct professor, primarily at the Maxwell School of Public Administration at Syracuse University. He was also President of Kevin Gottlieb and Associates, a political consultancy.

Kevin loved the political process; a highlight of his career was serving as staff director of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs in 1988-90. In the aftermath of the Savings and Loan Crisis, he was part of the team that worked to pass the Financial Institutions Recovery, Reform, and Enforcement Act of 1989. But his first love was teaching, which he continued to do for his entire professional career. He took particular pride in being a faculty member of the Maxwell School.

Despite the demands of a busy career, there was no greater priority than his sons. Kevin never missed an athletic event and followed every turn of their educations and careers. To the end, there was nothing he would not do to support them.

Kevin is survived by his sons, Brian and wife Eleni and Geoff and wife Vida; grandchildren Alexi, Georgia, Luka and Nikola; sister Jane Gottlieb and brother Kerry Gottlieb; nieces Kimberly, Renee, Anna and nephew Andrew; former spouse and mother of his children Grace Gottlieb; and former spouse Connie Parker. Memorial to be held in Washington, DC at a later date.