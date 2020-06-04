

KEVIN EUGENE HEAD (Age 54)

Has peacefully made his final journey into eternal rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Kevin is survived by his loving parents, James M Head and Rita Greene Head; sisters and brothers, Melissa, Karen and Michael Head; niece, Chenoa Head; nephew, Isaiah Cox; brother-in-law, Clifford Cox; uncle, Linwood Head; aunt, Dale Marshall; family friend Richard Walker; girlfriend, Darlene Saunders and a host of other family members and friends. Mr. Head may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, June 6 from 5 p.m. until service at 6:30 p.m. Interment is private.



