Kevin M. Hebb

Of Washington, DC departed this earthly life on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Family and friends will unite on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. Interment is private.



