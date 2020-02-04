

KEVIN JAMES HUFFMAN (Age 66)



Passed peacefully around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, with his family by his side, after a valiant three and a half year battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Kevin had a passion for sports - not only as a player, but coach, fan, and spectator. He played football and basketball during his time at DeMatha High School and went on to play basketball and graduate from Wheeling Jesuit University with a degree in Mathematics. He will be deeply missed by his wife and love of his life, Valerie, his two children Steven and Jamie, his sister Anna Huffman Hoyer, and the many close friends and family whose lives he greatly impacted. We will never forget his unwavering devotion to his faith, family, and friends.