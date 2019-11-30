KEVIN B. JONES "Sparky"
Unexpectedly, Kevin B. Jones, departed this life on July 27, 2019 at his home in Hyattsville, Maryland. He was predeceased by his parents, David B. and Delores A. Jones; and his youngest brother, Darryl Jones. He is survived by his brother, Tyrone Jones (Brenda); his sister, Monica Jones; his uncle, Harold "Bobby" Clarke (Minto); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 15th and V Streets, NW. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.