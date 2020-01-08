

Kevin Alexander Kadow (Age 81)



A native Washingtonian, died at home in Bethesda surrounded by his family on January 6, 2020.

Kevin was born March 26, 1938. He graduated from John Carroll High School. He played football at Carroll, at Montgomery College and also for the United States Coast Guard. He was then recruited to play football at the University of Omaha - Nebraska, where he graduated with a degree in Finance.

Kevin had a long career as a real estate broker in the Washington area. All who knew him enjoyed his exceptional sense of humor, devotion to his family and friends and love for sports, especially golf.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; his two children, Shannon (Matt) and K.C. (Lisa); twin brother, Brian Kadow (Ellen); brother, Jan Kadow (Betty); grandchildren, Owen, Lauren, Corina, and Raleigh.

He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley W. Kadow, mother, Helena C. Kadow, nephews Mark, Michael and Dennis Kadow.

Funeral mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kensington, MD. Visitation precedes the service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CurePSP or Montgomery Hospice.