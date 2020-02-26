

KEVIN A. KAVANAUGH



A lifelong resident of the District of Columbia, died on February 23, 2020 at the age of 73, following a long fight with cancer.

After serving four years in the United States Army, he received a Bachelor's degree in accounting and business administration from Elon College. Kevin began his professional career at Price Waterhouse & Co., and later served as Controller for several law firms, Treasurer of Atlantic Monthly, and National Vice President of Financial Services for the American Diabetes Association. For the past 16 years, he has served as Comptroller of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the largest Roman Catholic Church in the United States. For many years he served on the Board of Directors of Poor Robert's Charities, Inc., a charitable organization in the District of Columbia, which distributed more than 100 vehicles and over 1.5 million turkeys to local charities. In 2016 he was invested into the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, and was awarded the Benemerenti Medal by Pope Francis in 2017 for service to the Catholic Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Meegan (Chris); his brothers, Michael (Kathy), and Patrick (Patricia); many nieces and nephews; and his former wife Dorothy Kavanaugh. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice; and his brother, Richard.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27 at DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada St. NW, Washington, DC, on Friday, February 28 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy Program, c/o Julie Verna, Georgetown University Hospital, 3800 Reservoir Rd. NW, Washington, DC 20007.