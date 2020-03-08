Kevin William McCook
Captain, SC, USN (Ret.)
On Tuesday, February 11 2020, Captain McCook slipped the surly bonds of earth to touch the face of God. The beloved husband of Linda Irons McCook for 37 years; father of Christopher (Laura) and Brendan (Jen) McCook; the fourth of six children of Dr. and Mrs. T. Joseph McCook of Springfield and Marstons Mills, MA. His vibrant life included a 27-year career in the U.S. Navy and 14 years in the information technology industry. A memorial service will be held at the United States Naval Academy Chapel, Annapolis, MD at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. An Irish wake will follow with a robust "Celebration of Life." Full obituary and memorial details can be found at