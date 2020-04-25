

Kevin James Tennyson



On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Kevin James Tennyson passed away after suffering a battle with cancer. He is survived by his mother Shirley Tennyson; sister-in-law Tina Tennyson; and nieces Christine Tennyson and Sara Tennyson. Kevin graduated from West Carolina University and pursued an extensive career with the Department of Interior. This included him often traveling throughout the west to advocate for the rights of the Native American Peoples, a cause he was passionate about. He will always be remembered for his love for fishing, music and the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Kevin's kind, passionate and caring heart will be forever remembered. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign family guest book at: