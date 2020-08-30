

Kevin Andrew Trodden

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Andrew Trodden on August 24, 2020, after a long and valiant battle against cancer. Kevin leaves behind his loving spouse Stephanie, and his two fur babies Bob and Nani. Joined in grief is his late father Michael, his mother, Patricia, his sister, Susan, brothers Bob, Bill, Dennis and Michael, nieces and nephews Micayla, Shaye, Christopher, Dennis, Michael, Julie, Erin, Riley, Jennifer, great nephew and niece, Cole and Paige, and so many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Kevin was born and raised in Malden Massachusetts, and made Port Tobacco Maryland his final home. A talented and skilled mason, he took special pride in his work on Capitol Hill under the Architect of the Capitol, along with the work he did for so many family and friends. Kevin loved music, golf, horse racing, billiards, the ocean and his lottery tickets. Even more so he was never happier than when he spent time with his family and friends. Kevin will always be remembered for his big laugh, his terrible singing and his kind and gentle spirit.Kevin was, and always will be bigger than life. He found joy in simple things everywhere he went and made an impression on every one he ever met. There will be celebrations of Kevin's life held both here in Maryland and in Massachusetts at a future date when all of his family and friends can be together.To honor Kevin, please make donations to the children of Saint Jude's Hospital.Lovey, you are deeply missed.



