KEVIN WADE

Of North Potomac, MD, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, DE, on October 7, 2020. He was 40 years old. Born on January 29, 1980 in Silver Spring, MD, Kevin was the beloved son of Susan and James Wade. With his sweet smile and heart full of joy, he will forever be remembered as his family's best buddy. Kevin will be greatly missed by all who knew and adored him. In addition to his parents, Kevin leaves behind his sister, Colleen Wade, brother-in-law, Mark Theriault, and niece, Jordyn Theriault. Kevin is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. The Wade Family wishes to express their gratitude to the many wonderful nurses that helped care for Kevin over the course of his life. Funeral services will be held privately, at a later date. Please visit Kevin's Life Memorial and sign the guest remembrance page at