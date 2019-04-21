KHADIJAH LASHAWN WASHINGTON (Age 25)
Suddenly on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Loving daughter of Kevin and Anna Washington; devoted sister of DeAngelo Gatling and Kevin Washington (Lexus); cherished aunt of Skye Washington; granddaughter of Dr. Maxwell M. Washington (Jennifer). Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until Celebration of Life 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22, at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2001 Brooks Dr., District Heights, MD. Rev. Dr. Maxwell M. Washington, officiating. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Services by FREEMAN.