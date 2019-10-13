KI SOO BAEK (Age 95)
LT. COL., ROK Army, Ret.
Passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of June Baek. Loving father of Yong Soek Baek, In Soek Baek (Jackie), Eun Mi Cho (Jong Sik) and Andrew Baek (Laura). Son of Byung Nam Baek and Eui Sook Lee. Loving grandfather of Min Ho, Joon Ho, Carolyn (Sharad), Douglas, Jean (Hank), Nina, Julia and David. Loving great-grandfather of Eli, Ezra, Edmund, and Ava. A Catholic funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 46639 Algonkian Parkway, Potomac Falls, VA 20165, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church at https://membership.faithdirect.net/enroll/VA79/9
; Fremont Community Church (Voic 3 Ministry) at http://www.gofcc.org/give/
; or Keep Loudoun Beautiful at http://www.keeploudounbeautiful.org/KLBsupport.html
.