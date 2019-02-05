Fr. KIERAN KAVANAUGH, O.C.D.
(Age 90)
On Saturday, February 2, 2019, of Washington, DC, originally from Wisconsin. Beloved member of the Discalced Carmelite Order. Relatives, friends and religious may call at Carmelite Monastery, 2131 Lincoln Road NE, Washington, DC, on Friday, February 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 9, at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Hill, Hubertus, WI. Memorial contributions may be made to the Discalced Carmelite Friars at the above address.