KIERAN KAVANAUGH

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Thank you Fr. Kieran for your wisdom and careful vigilance..."
    - Gianna Sullivan
  • "What a life, what a priest, what a shepherd and father to..."
    - Carolyn Gwadz
  • "my heart felt sympathy to the family. may the God of all..."
  • "Thank you dear Father Kavanaugh for all you have done for..."
    - Diane Ferrante, OCDS

 

Fr. KIERAN KAVANAUGH, O.C.D.  
(Age 90)  

On Saturday, February 2, 2019, of Washington, DC, originally from Wisconsin. Beloved member of the Discalced Carmelite Order. Relatives, friends and religious may call at Carmelite Monastery, 2131 Lincoln Road NE, Washington, DC, on Friday, February 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 9, at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Hill, Hubertus, WI. Memorial contributions may be made to the Discalced Carmelite Friars at the above address.

logo
Funeral Home
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2019