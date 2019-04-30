

Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa

(Age 11)



Of Washington, DC, lost his life on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday to a terrorist bomb in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Kieran was born in New York City and raised in Washington, DC. At the time of his death, he was attending the Elizabeth Moir International School in Colombo, on a leave of absence from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC. Kieran attended Sidwell Friends Lower School from 2013 to 2018 before departing for Sri Lanka. Kieran was recognized as Form 1 (6th grade) Prefect, a leadership role, bestowed for academic excellence and good conduct. He looked forward to returning to Sidwell's Middle School for the upcoming year.

Kieran leaves behind his loving parents, Dhulsini de Zoysa and Alexander K. Arrow. He is also survived by his grandparents, K. AlagaRanee de Zoysa of Washington, DC and Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Luise and Jay Shafritz of Las Vegas, NV., Uncle Andrew Arrow, Aunt Jennifer Arrow, and cousins Jackson, Jayson, and Athena Arrow. Kieran's siyi, Hema Rajah de Zoysa predeceased Kieran in May 2004.

Kieran excelled in Mathematics, Science, English (capturing a bronze medal in the prestigious Royal Commonwealth Prize in poetry in 2018), and Chinese. Travel was Kieran's passion outside the classroom. With his mother, he explored countries ranging from Austria to Zimbabwe.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at Joseph Gawler's Sons, Inc., 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20016 on Wednesday, May 1 from 10 to 1 p.m. Services will follow at the Washington National Cathedral at 3 p.m. Interment private.