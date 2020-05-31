KIM W. CHINGKim W. Ching, of Springfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at the Greenspring Retirement Community. Kim was born in Shanghai, China on May 25, 1925. He spent his younger years in China. In the late 1940s, he moved to Michigan to attend college. He graduated from the University of Detroit's College of Commerce and Finance with a Bachelor of Science degree in January 1952.Kim entered the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant on June 14, 1952. The majority of his Air Force career was in the intelligence career field. Due to his expertise in Far East Asian languages, especially Chinese and Japanese, he was assigned to Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam along with postings in California, Nebraska, and Virginia.Kim's outstanding service, professional skill, leadership and ability to work with key United States personnel and personnel from various foreign governments garnered many United States and foreign government awards to include the Bronze Star, a Meritorious Service Medal, a Joint Commendation Medal, three Air Force Commendation Medals, a Philippines Legion of Honor, a Republic of China Legion of Honor, a Republic of China Joint Service Commendation Medal, and a Republic of China Medal of Brightness. He also was recognized for his participation in Operation Homecoming, the operation for the returning Prisoners of War from North Vietnam.While stationed at Monterrey, California, he met his future wife, Nobue Kuwada. They were married in San Francisco, California in February 1954. Besides traveling, Kim and Nobue enjoyed playing golf and card games like bridge and poker. Kim was a Red Cross volunteer, the head usher at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, and the Senior Commander for the Alexandria American Legion Post.Kim retired from the Air Force on August 1, 1980 after over 28 years of distinguished and faithful service to the United States. He used his linguistic skills as a translator volunteer for various government organizations in the Washington, DC area. At the time of his death, he was fully retired and living at the Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield, Virginia.Kim was preceded in death by his wife, Nobue K. Ching, his father, John Lind, his mother, Nan Tai, and his brother and sister-in-law, Kim Kwong Ching and Temay Ching. Kim is survived by his daughter, Shelley Ching (Michael Dykstra) of Beaufort, North Carolina, his son, Jeffrey Ching (Judy) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, his granddaughter, Emily Dykstra of Beaufort, North Carolina, and his "adopted" daughters, Cindy Gady and Marianna Dunn, both from Alexandria, Virginia.Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to still be determined.