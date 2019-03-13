

Kim Leslie Hawvermale

March 16, 1959 - March 6, 2019



Of Bethesda, MD died suddenly on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She leaves behind her father Herb Hawvermale of Bethesda, MD; her brother John Hawvermale of Sandy Spring, MD; her sisters Nancy (Ben) Martindale of Arlington, VA, Kathryn Bert of New Haven, CT, and Deborah (Marty) Kent of San Pablo, CA; and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Rita Hawvermale and her sister-in-law and best friend Andrea Mion Hawvermale.

Kim was born in Washington, DC and grew up in Bethesda, MD. She was a 1977 graduate of Winston Churchill High School and a 1981 graduate of Frostburg State College in Frostburg MD. She was an extraordinarily loving daughter, sister and aunt. She was a devoted member of the Math Department at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington, MD, where she was employed for 28 years. She was generous with her time and volunteered at numerous social services throughout her life, most recently at A Wider Circle. For many years, she routinely provided free transportation and other services to those in need. Unquestionably, she excelled at crossword puzzles, Scrabble and all things math. She was an ardent sports fan, with decided preferences for the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Redskins. She was kind, courageous and upbeat and is already profoundly missed.

A memorial service will be held at The Promenade, 5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda, MD at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Please allow extra time for parking and transit to the service. Indicate destination of "Hawvermale memorial service" at the security gate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .