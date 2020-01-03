KIM M. ROGERS (Age 52)
Departed this life on December 17, 2019. Devoted wife of Victor S. Rogers. Also survived by her parents, LaJuan Jackson and Vincent Dunlap; two daughters, Chenney and Che'; three stepdaughters, Chennvon, Chelle, and Victoria Rogers; one stepson, Victor Rogers, Jr.; one sister, Lita Dunlap; one granddaughter, Phoneyx and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, January 4. Visitation 10 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th St., NW. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.