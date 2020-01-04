KIM M. ROGERS (Age 52)
Departed this life on December 17, 2019. Devoted wife of Victor S. Rogers. Also survived by her parents, LaJuan Jackson and Vincent Dunlap; two daughters, Chenney and Che'; three stepdaughters, Chennvon, Chelle, and Victoria Rogers; one stepson, Victor Rogers, Jr.; one sister, Lita Dunlap; one granddaughter, Phoneyx and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, January 4. Visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th St., NW. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.