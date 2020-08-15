1/1
Kim William Toufectis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kim William Toufectis  
Of Washington, DC, age 59, passed away on August 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born and raised in upstate New York, and earned architecture degrees from the University of Virginia and Rice University. Mr. Toufectis spent the bulk of his career at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), both at the Goddard Space Flight Center and NASA Headquarters, where he was highly regarded for his expertise in facilities master planning. He greatly enjoyed socializing with family and friends, traveling, biking, and volunteering at the National Building Museum in DC. He is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa Maxwell, parents Bill and Gail Toufectis of Reston, VA, two sisters, Kara Rider of Herndon, VA, and Kris Toufectis of Blacksburg, VA, their families, and countless friends.  A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the National Building Museum.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved