

Kim William Toufectis

Of Washington, DC, age 59, passed away on August 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born and raised in upstate New York, and earned architecture degrees from the University of Virginia and Rice University. Mr. Toufectis spent the bulk of his career at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), both at the Goddard Space Flight Center and NASA Headquarters, where he was highly regarded for his expertise in facilities master planning. He greatly enjoyed socializing with family and friends, traveling, biking, and volunteering at the National Building Museum in DC. He is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa Maxwell, parents Bill and Gail Toufectis of Reston, VA, two sisters, Kara Rider of Herndon, VA, and Kris Toufectis of Blacksburg, VA, their families, and countless friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the National Building Museum.



