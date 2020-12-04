

Kimberly Lynette Moore January 5, 1970 to November 27, 2020

On Friday, November 27, 2020 Kimberly Moore of SE, Washington, DC fell asleep in the arms of Jesus. Kimberly, a native Washingtonian, was a graduate of Howard University and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She was the daughter of the late Bennie Moore and leaves to cherish her memory her mother, L. Yvonne Moore; sister, Lavonda Hargrove Loyd (Shawn); brother, Sean Moore (Channa); grandmother, Blanche Foster; great-aunt, Bernice McDaniel; special auntie, Glenda Faye Moore; eight aunts, one great-uncle, two nieces, four nephews and a host of cousins and friends. Services are in Plant City, FL. A memorial service is planned for a later date.



