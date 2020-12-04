1/1
KIMBERLY MOORE
Kimberly Lynette Moore  January 5, 1970 to November 27, 2020   
On Friday, November 27, 2020 Kimberly Moore of SE, Washington, DC fell asleep in the arms of Jesus. Kimberly, a native Washingtonian, was a graduate of Howard University and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She was the daughter of the late Bennie Moore and leaves to cherish her memory her mother, L. Yvonne Moore; sister, Lavonda Hargrove Loyd (Shawn); brother, Sean Moore (Channa); grandmother, Blanche Foster; great-aunt, Bernice McDaniel; special auntie, Glenda Faye Moore; eight aunts, one great-uncle, two nieces, four nephews and a host of cousins and friends. Services are in Plant City, FL. A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
