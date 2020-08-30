RUMBLE KIMBERLY DOW RUMBLE (nee Hessick) Passed away on August 7, 2020, holding her husband Steve's hand. Born on May 6, 1954 in Redbud, Illinois, Kim grew up in New Athens. She is the third of four children, and daughter of Howard Henry Hessick and Verona Kathryn Hessick (Dow). She graduated from SIU-Carbondale in 1978 with a Masters in early childhood education and subsequently taught with Head Start for more than 30 years. She married Steve, the love of her life, in 1978 and had two children, Mandi and Zach. Kim led a successful, meaningful life and her greatest love was her family. Biological mother of two, Kim mothered infinitely more. Everyone that was lucky enough to know her knows of her kindness and the selfless caring she gave to every relationship. Kim was present for every school event for her kids (no seriously, EVERY EVENT - and there were a lot! The kids were very busy and Kim was very involved) and became such a pillar in her kids" lives that many of their friends came to look to her as an additional mother - well past their school years. She was dependable in a way that few people could have the power to achieve and more than her direct family relied on her. She had a way of helping, even before you realized help was needed. But she was always right - It was inevitably better with her help... and guaranteed to be more fun. Kim had a passion and talent for developing people. From her career in early childhood education, she understood the power of building connections and how those connections could play out over a lifetime. She didn't stop with kids. She strived to help those she loved become the best versions of themselves through love, encouragement and support. She was always willing to be a sounding board for ideas, and offered thoughtful suggestions. Kim brought enthusiasm, thoughtfulness and humor to every relationship. She was a master of Pinterest crafts, and was often the life of a party... And wanted to help you make the party too, because remember - it was going to be better with her and with her Pinterest skills anyway. We are all lucky to have known her and experienced the breadth of her love. Kim's legacy of humor and kindness lives on with her husband Steve, kids Mandi and Zach, grand babies Ellie and Wally, siblings Mike and Kathy, many other family members, infinite friends and coworkers. She loved them all. Kim didn't want a memorial because she didn't want people to be sad. So instead, please join us in Lakeridge, VA on October 2, 2020, for an outdoor, COVID-style barbecue with her favorite sangria. (Meaning, stop by sometime between three and seven and eat a hot dog and share your favorite story of Kim). Email Mandi.d.richmond@gmail.com
for location information, or to contribute a story to a book we're making for Kim's grandkids. A subsequent memorial will be held in New Athens sometime in the future - let Mandi know if you'd like your email added to a list for notifications. Please make a donation to a charity of your choosing in lieu of flowers.Please make a donation to a charity of your choosing in lieu of flowers.