

KIMIKO M. BUXTON



Kimiko M. Buxton, age 86, of Alexandria, VA died on February 20, 2019 from complications of a stroke.She was a very loving and caring person, wife, mother and devoted grandmother.She is the beloved wife of Terry Buxton; loving mother of Robert K. Weeder and Carolyn K. Weeder and is also survived by her adoring grandson Jonathan D. DiSciullo and wife Brittany. The funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2710 King Street, Alexandria, VA on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12 noon. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m., until service time. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her honor be made to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, c/0 Bishop Jozsef Szamosfalbi, 1213 Quaker Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314.