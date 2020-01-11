The Washington Post

KIRA ALLEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KIRA ALLEN.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

KIRA LEA ALLEN (nee Whiting)  

Born August 21, 1985. Passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Jake. Adored by her children, Nate and Zeke. Daughter of Robyn and Bruce. Sister of Cresta and Kent. Granddaughter of Jess and Bob, Kevin and Dawn. Member of the Allen family.
 
Loved by all.  
Gone too early.  
 
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kira's funeral service to be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 365 Given Tce, Rosalie, Queensland, Australia 4064.
 
In the Care of  
White Lady Funerals - Brisbane  
(07) 3899 9400  
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.