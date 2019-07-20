

Kirk Douglas Miles



On Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Georgetown University Hospital, Kirk passed away after a long

term illness. The beloved husband of Adrienne Miles and father of two daughters, one son and

three stepchildren. He also leaves three sisters, one brother and a host of family and friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 20 at Carolina Church, 9901 Allentown Rd, Ft. Washington MD. Viewing 10 a.m. Funeral 11 a.m. Interment at Heritage Memorial Cemetery,

Waldorf MD. Services entrusted to BK Henry Funeral Chapel.