KIRK MILES

Guest Book
Service Information
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carolina Church
9901 Allentown Rd
Ft. Washington, MD
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Carolina Church
9901 Allentown Rd
Ft. Washington, MD
Notice
Notice

 

Kirk Douglas Miles  

On Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Georgetown University Hospital, Kirk passed away after a long
term illness. The beloved husband of Adrienne Miles and father of two daughters, one son and
three stepchildren. He also leaves three sisters, one brother and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 20 at Carolina Church, 9901 Allentown Rd, Ft. Washington MD. Viewing 10 a.m. Funeral 11 a.m. Interment at Heritage Memorial Cemetery,
Waldorf MD. Services entrusted to BK Henry Funeral Chapel.

Published in The Washington Post on July 20, 2019
