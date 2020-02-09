The Washington Post

KIRK SAULNY

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
1029 Monroe St., NE.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
1029 Monroe St., NE.
KIRK NICHOLAS SAULNY (Age 62)  

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Helen Cannaday; son, Kristopher and daughter, Kelsea; four brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe St., NE. Visitation 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Coaches vs Cancer Program in memory of Coach Kirk Saulny, www.cancer.org/coaches.
Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2020
