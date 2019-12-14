Kirk S. Williams (Age 70)
Retired Officer
Passed away December 7, 2019. Kirk was appointed to the Executive Protective Service on February 28, 1971 and retired from the Secret Service Uniformed Division on June 2, 2000. Viewing Monday, December 16, 2019, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW, Washington, DC 20011, the funeral is at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kirk's name to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, 901 E Street NW, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20004.