1/
Kirstein Sapperstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirstein's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Kirstein Sapperstein  
Her entire family mourns the loss of Lisa Kirstein Sapperstein, M.D. on the evening of October 24, 2020. A native Washingtonian, she was deeply loved by her husband, Richard Sapperstein, Ph.D., D.D.S.; was a devoted wife, daughter of the late Stanley W. Kirstein, M.D. and the late Selma "Bebe' Kirstein, sister to Mila Kirstein Baturin (Jimmie) and Rory Kirstein Zuckerman (Shelton), beloved aunt and dear cousin. Incredibly kind and compassionate, Lisa was admired by so many, including her patients. Brave and courageous, Lisa battled Parkinson's disease for the past eighteen years.  Lisa attended Shepherd Elementary School, Thomas W. Pyle Junior High, and Walt Whitman High School. She was a member of the first-ever bat mitzvah class at the Adas Israel Hebrew Congregation. She received a BA from George Washington University and obtained her Master's degree from American University in Special Education. Lisa later graduated from George Washington University Medical School. With great pride and passion, she then joined the long-established D.C. medical practice of her father, Stanley W. Kirstein and Saul Zukerman. Her medical career was sadly shortened because of her Parkinson's. Lisa was an animal lover, appreciated music and the fine arts, and enjoyed travel, having been influenced heavily by cherished memories of many childhood adventures with her family. A private graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Garden in Falls Church, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of the National Capital Area. She will be incredibly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved