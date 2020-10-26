Her entire family mourns the loss of Lisa Kirstein Sapperstein, M.D. on the evening of October 24, 2020. A native Washingtonian, she was deeply loved by her husband, Richard Sapperstein, Ph.D., D.D.S.; was a devoted wife, daughter of the late Stanley W. Kirstein, M.D. and the late Selma "Bebe' Kirstein, sister to Mila Kirstein Baturin (Jimmie) and Rory Kirstein Zuckerman (Shelton), beloved aunt and dear cousin. Incredibly kind and compassionate, Lisa was admired by so many, including her patients. Brave and courageous, Lisa battled Parkinson's disease for the past eighteen years. Lisa attended Shepherd Elementary School, Thomas W. Pyle Junior High, and Walt Whitman High School. She was a member of the first-ever bat mitzvah class at the Adas Israel Hebrew Congregation. She received a BA from George Washington University and obtained her Master's degree from American University in Special Education. Lisa later graduated from George Washington University Medical School. With great pride and passion, she then joined the long-established D.C. medical practice of her father, Stanley W. Kirstein and Saul Zukerman. Her medical career was sadly shortened because of her Parkinson's. Lisa was an animal lover, appreciated music and the fine arts, and enjoyed travel, having been influenced heavily by cherished memories of many childhood adventures with her family. A private graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Garden in Falls Church, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of the National Capital Area. She will be incredibly missed.