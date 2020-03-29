

KIRSTIN MARIE VASAUSKAS



Kirstin Marie Vasauskas, age 42, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in her home in Ashton, Maryland. She was born February 28, 1978 in Darmstadt, Germany to Theresa (Olerta) and Ronald J. Vasauskas. She was a 1996 graduate of Saint Vincent Pallotti High School, where lacrosse, basketball, and volleyball were her favorite sports. She graduated from Salisbury University in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Kirstin was a fierce protector of the environment and all animals. She first pursued her love of nature as a field biologist tracking squirrels for the Department of Agriculture. If anyone could convince an animal to be tagged, it certainly would be our dear Kirstin. Continuing her love for the environment, she worked for clean water through her positions in the biotechnology industry. Kirstin was a veteran who honorably served as a Water Purification Specialist in the United States Army 2003-2004.