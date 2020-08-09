KITTIE BLAKEMORE



KITTIE JEAN BLAKEMORE

Kittie formerly of Manassas, VA passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA. Coach Blakemore was the first women's basketball coach in West Virginia University history and a pioneer in the establishment of Mountaineer women's athletics.Kittie is survived by her sister Ann B. Ramsey (William) of Manassas, VA; nephews William H. (Celia) and Jeffrey A. Blakemore (Lynn); great-nephews Max H. (Nazmiye), Robert (Kimberly), Ryan W. and Tyler Blakemore; great-niece Mary B. Smith (Alex); great-great nieces Talya Zehra and Ella Nehru Blakemore and Helen Mason and Celia Bowdoin Smith and dear friend Paul Mauck. Kittie is predeceased by her parents Roy H. and Jessie A. Blakemore; son William H. Blakemore and his late wife Mary Mason Blakemore; aunt Kittie L. Eaves and nephew Richard Blakemore. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center St., Manassas, VA, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment following at Stonewall Memory Gardens. Contributions may be made to the Kittie J. Blakemore Women's Athletic Scholarship, checks payable to the West Virginia University Foundation and mailed to: Mountaineer Athletic Club, in memory of Kittle J. Blakemore, PO Box 877, Morgantown, WV 26507.



