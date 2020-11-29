KNOBLE L. WILEY, JR.
After a long life of love, laughter, and fun, Knoble L. Wiley Jr. (known by family as "Junie") of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 with the love of his family surrounding him. At the time of his passing, Knoble was in the process of moving to Phoenix, Arizona. Knoble is lovingly remembered by his three sons, Andre L. Wiley (Patti), Pierre L. Wiley (Emily), Jacques L. Wiley; granddaughter Brookelynn Nicole; sister Elsie Jones, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Knoble was predeceased by his parents, Knoble, Sr. and Annie, wife of 35 years, Juanita and infant granddaughter, Kaycee Jordan. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small private family funeral will be held Friday, December 4 at the direction of Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, Virginia. The service may be attended virtually via their website: www.adamsgreen.com
. Private interment will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Road, Herndon, VA 20170. Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
.