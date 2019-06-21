

Konstantina Kapetanakis

(Age 89)



Departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home in Vienna, Viginia. Beloved wife of the late Nickolas Kapetanakis, loving mother of Aspasia (Kosta) Lamberis, George (Helen) Kapetanakis, Panagiota (Tony) Bizios and Peter Kapetanakis.

She is survived by 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored, she was their Yiayia. Konstantina is also survived by her three sisters, Pota Demogiorgas, Georgia (Sam) Sampras, and Maria (Dimitrios) Tsangaroulis, sisters-in-law, Konstantina Vroustouris and Demetra Vroustouris and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received at Everly Funeral Home at 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church on Monday, June 24 between 5 and 8 p.m.. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church, and burial will follow at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church or Capital at 2900 Telestar Court, Falls Church, Virginia 22042.