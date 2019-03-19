Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KONSTANTINOS STAMOULIS.



Konstantinos Stamoulis



Of Potomac, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born on March 5, 1938 in Pavlopoulo Evrytanias, Greece and immigrated to the United States when he was 12 years old. Through hard work and determination, Konstantinos became successful in many business endeavors and embodied the American dream.

Konstantinos is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Ourania Stamoulis. He was a devoted father to Nitsa (husband Tim Angelos), George (wife Devrie Stamoulis), John Stamoulis, and Maria Stamoulis; cherished grandfather of Zoe Stamoulis, George Stamoulis and Alexandra Angelos; loving brother of Helen Krontira and uncle to Sophia Krontira.

Konstantinos celebrated life with great joy and will always be remembered by his family and friends for his kind and loving spirit. May his memory be eternal.

Friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Wednesday, March 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. Service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George, 7701 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, MD 20817 on Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. Please view and sign the family guestbook at