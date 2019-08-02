

Krist Tony Milin, M.D.

November 9, 1980 - August 2, 2008



I heard your voice in the wind today

and I turned to see your face;

The warmth of the wind caressed me

as I stood silently in place.

I felt your touch in the sun today

as its warmth filled the sky;

I closed my eyes for your embrace

and my spirit soared high.

I saw your eyes in the window pane

as I watched the falling rain;

It seemed as each raindrop fell

it quietly said your name.

I held you close in my heart today

it made me feel complete;

You may have died ... but you are not gone

you will always be part of me.

As long as the sun shines ...

the wind blows ...

the rain falls ...

You will live on inside of me forever

for that is all my heart knows.

-Unknown

Tony, our love for you is endless,

Mom and Dad