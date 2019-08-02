Krist Tony Milin, M.D.
November 9, 1980 - August 2, 2008
I heard your voice in the wind today
and I turned to see your face;
The warmth of the wind caressed me
as I stood silently in place.
I felt your touch in the sun today
as its warmth filled the sky;
I closed my eyes for your embrace
and my spirit soared high.
I saw your eyes in the window pane
as I watched the falling rain;
It seemed as each raindrop fell
it quietly said your name.
I held you close in my heart today
it made me feel complete;
You may have died ... but you are not gone
you will always be part of me.
As long as the sun shines ...
the wind blows ...
the rain falls ...
You will live on inside of me forever
for that is all my heart knows.
-Unknown
Tony, our love for you is endless,
Mom and Dad