

Krist Tony Milin, M.D.

November 9, 1980 - August 2, 2008



Classmates of yours from many years past wrote us recently, sharing their memories of you. They wrote of your infectious smile, your kindness and helpfulness to others, and your drive and intellect. One wrote that you were a joyful presence, another that you were a great person. We your parents knew even more about you. You were a loving son who always showed his appreciation, even when far from home, of his family and what he had been given in life. It is fitting that you were a November-born child, for you embodied the thankfulness for family and friends that is the essence of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tony, you are deeply missed on this, the day of your birth.

Our love for you is timeless.

Mom and Dad