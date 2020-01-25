

Kristen A. Davis



Kristen "Kris" Graef Davis, beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister and aunt, died at home in Alexandria on January 21, 2020, at the age of 61, ending her battle with pancreatic cancer. Kris is survived by her husband, Ralph Davis; her sons, Thomas and Matthew Davis; her mother, Jeanne Graef; her brother, Harry Graef IV; her sister; Julianne Graef Hirt as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Kris was born in Washington, DC, on February 25, 1958. A life-long resident of Alexandria, she married Ralph Davis on November 3, 1984 and together they opened RT?S Restaurant in 1985. In April, 1987 and December, 1990, respectively she gave birth to their sons Thomas and Mathew who were the greatest joy in her life. Kris was a devoted mother and wife. She was also an animal lover and a champion for the rights of children and adults with special needs. She was a gifted writer and had a special affection for children's books and stories. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her. An open house in Kris' memory is scheduled for Sunday, January 26, from 2 to 6 p.m. at RT'S Restaurant on Mt. Vernon Ave. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .