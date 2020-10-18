KRISTIN BONILLA



KRISTIN URSULA REBECCA BONILLA

Born February 18, 1942, Cincinnati, Ohio. Died October 5 at Sibley Hospital. Daughter of Lorna Newman De Sosa, and Dr. Salvador Bonilla Sosa. Graduated University of San Diego. A journalist for the San Diego Union, Time-Life, economist Chase Manhattan. In Zurich for Time magazine, Neue Zuricher Zeitung. Fluent in 7 languages lectured at the University. Madrid for ABC, El Pais, and Hola. Published several books. A Consultant to Sen. Laxalt and worked in the Reagan White House. She was a frequent contributor to Hola and Hello.She leaves behind her beloved daughter Alexandra, and her brothers Victor Bonilla of Washington, DC and Salvador Bonilla-Mathe of Miami, Florida and their families. Private service.



