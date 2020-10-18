1/
KRISTIN BONILLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KRISTIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KRISTIN URSULA REBECCA BONILLA  
Born February 18, 1942, Cincinnati, Ohio. Died October 5 at Sibley Hospital. Daughter of Lorna Newman De Sosa, and Dr. Salvador Bonilla Sosa. Graduated University of San Diego. A journalist for the San Diego Union, Time-Life, economist Chase Manhattan. In Zurich for Time magazine, Neue Zuricher Zeitung. Fluent in 7 languages lectured at the University. Madrid for ABC, El Pais, and Hola. Published several books. A Consultant to Sen. Laxalt and worked in the Reagan White House. She was a frequent contributor to Hola and Hello.She leaves behind her beloved daughter Alexandra, and her brothers Victor Bonilla of Washington, DC and Salvador Bonilla-Mathe of Miami, Florida and their families. Private service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved